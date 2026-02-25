Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Vaishnavi Adkar's quiet confidence shines through

Vaishnavi's resilience over five tough days saw her ranking jump from 690 in the world to 466 in the latest WTA list released on Monday.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 17:35 IST
Sports NewsTennis

Follow us on :

Follow Us