Victoria Azarenka dumps out Venus Williams in Rome

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Sep 16 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 22:30 ist

US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka advanced to the second round of the Italian Open with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over veteran American Venus Williams on Wednesday.

Azarenka, 31, successfully made the switch from hard court to clay after winning in Cincinnati and finishing runner-up to Naomi Osaka in the US Open last weekend.

World No.14 Azarenka needed just over two hours to get past 1999 Rome champion Williams, 40, in a clash between two former world number ones.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka will meet American third seed Sofia Kenin, winner of the Australian Open this season, for a place in the third round.

