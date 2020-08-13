Will play at US Open, says Novak Djokovic

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 13 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 18:11 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Croatia's Borna Coric. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the coronavirus restart.

"I'm happy to confirm that I'll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year," Djokovic tweeted

US Open
Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

