Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for 2nd straight title

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over World No. 2 Novak Djokovic with a decisive 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7-4) victory in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final, securing his second consecutive Wimbledon title. The 21-year-old has become the sixth man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Alcaraz's remarkable achievement also earned him a prize of €2.7 million (over ₹28.5 crore).
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 07:21 IST

21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon men's final to collect his fourth Grand Slam title.

Credit: Reuters

Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance where he dismantled Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final.

Credit: Reuters

Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies in his short but remarkable professional career.

Credit: Reuters

Alcaraz now has two Wimbledon titles, 1 US Open trophy, and won the French Open last month.

Credit: Reuters

Carlos denied Djokovic his 25th Grand Slam title and thus the opportunity to surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list. Djokovic would have also equalled Swiss legend Roger Federer's haul of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

Credit: Reuters

"It's a dream for me, winning this trophy," said Alcaraz, who became the ninth man to retain his Wimbledon title in the professional era.

Credit: Reuters

This win made him the sixth man in the professional era to claim the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in the same year, joining Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.

Credit: Reuters

Alcaraz's remarkable achievement also earned him a prize of €2.7 million (over ₹28.5 crore).

Credit: Reuters

Published 15 July 2024, 07:21 IST
