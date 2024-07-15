Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for 2nd straight title

21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon men's final to collect his fourth Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance where he dismantled Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final.
Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies in his short but remarkable professional career.
Alcaraz now has two Wimbledon titles, 1 US Open trophy, and won the French Open last month.
Carlos denied Djokovic his 25th Grand Slam title and thus the opportunity to surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list. Djokovic would have also equalled Swiss legend Roger Federer's haul of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon.
"It's a dream for me, winning this trophy," said Alcaraz, who became the ninth man to retain his Wimbledon title in the professional era.
This win made him the sixth man in the professional era to claim the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in the same year, joining Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.
Alcaraz's remarkable achievement also earned him a prize of €2.7 million (over ₹28.5 crore).
Published 15 July 2024, 07:21 IST