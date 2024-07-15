Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for 2nd straight title

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over World No. 2 Novak Djokovic with a decisive 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7-4) victory in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final, securing his second consecutive Wimbledon title. The 21-year-old has become the sixth man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Alcaraz's remarkable achievement also earned him a prize of €2.7 million (over ₹28.5 crore).