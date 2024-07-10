Wimbledon 2024 | Clinical Rybakina ends Svitolina run to reach semi finals

With the retractable roof on Centre Court finally open under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, spectators flocking into the 15,000 seater arena were hoping that the Rybakina-Svitolina duel would be a long and thrilling one.

After all this was the only singles match they were going to get to watch on day 10 of the championships since Novak Djokovic's quarter-final with Alex de Minaur had already been cancelled after the Australian pulled out with a hip injury, handing the Serbian a walkover.

All the fans got in return for their £200 Centre Court tickets was one hour and one minute of singles action.

Giving value for money to the punters was not exactly high on the priority list for Rybakina. All the fourth seed wanted was to take the win and move another step closer to lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the second time in three years - the quicker the better.

"Really pleased with the way I played today. Thank you so much guys for coming and supporting us," Rybakina told the crowd, who might have felt they had been rather short-changed despite a mixed doubles tie and a legends' match being moved to fill the gap.

"It’s always tough to play against Elina, she’s a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like.

"I want to win again. It's getting closer ... I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I’m just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good," added Rybakina after setting up a showdown with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.