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Homesportstennis

Wimbledon 2026 | Novak Djokovic lauds Serena Williams ahead of comeback

If Williams goes on to win an eighth Wimbledon singles title, it would be one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history as she has not featured in the category for over four years.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:16 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisWimbledonSerena Wiliams

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