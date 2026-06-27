Wimbledon 2026 | Novak Djokovic lauds Serena Williams ahead of comeback

<p>Novak Djokovic said Serena Williams, who is making a comeback to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wimbledon">Wimbledon </a>after four years, is training harder than ever as he led the praise for the 44-year-old icon on Saturday. </p><p>"I see her in the gym more than I have, I think, seen her when she was at her prime," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/djokovic">Djokovic</a>, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title told the media. .</p><p>"It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible."</p><p>If Williams goes on to win an eighth Wimbledon singles title, it would be one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history as she has not featured in the category for over four years. </p>.Wimbledon 2026: Williams sisters receive doubles wildcard.<p>Djokovic was asked what he said to Williams when he bumped into her at the All England Club. "First and foremost, what she's doing is inspirational and it's epic. That's what I told her. I always admired her career, her journey, her story. Of course, Venus' as well," said Djokovic, who plays China's Wu Yibing in the first round.</p><p>"It's admirable, honestly, the effort she's putting in. Of course, all eyes are on her, her comeback. I just hope she will enjoy because she really deserves. She created something historical, legendary in her career.</p><p>"For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort to, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us a pleasure of seeing her back on the court -- in singles as well as doubles -- is remarkable.</p><p>"I told her that whatever happens, what she's doing is truly inspirational for me personally, and I'm sure for millions around the world."</p><p>At 39, Djokovic himself is eyeing an eighth title at the grasscourt, doing which would also create the all-time record for the most Grand Slam wins.</p><p>(With agency inputs) </p>