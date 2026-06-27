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Homesportstennis

Wimbledon 2026 | Top seed Aryna Sabalenka backs higher prize pot, says it's for struggling players

The World No. 1 is a part of a group represented by former WTA ⁠chief executive Larry Scott who are demanding a bigger incentive for the Grand Slam ⁠and improved player welfare.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:19 IST
Sports NewsTennisAryna SabalenkaWimbledon

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