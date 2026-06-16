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Homesportstennis

Wimbledon 2026: Williams sisters receive doubles wildcard

Serena has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and ⁠doubles titles ‌alongside elder sister Venus, whom she will partner again at this year's Championships.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:55 IST
Sports NewsTennisWimbledonvenus williamsSerena Williams

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