Wimbledon 2026: Williams sisters receive doubles wildcard

<p>American tennis great Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon after a four-year absence after being a given with a wildcard entry for the women's doubles along with her sister Venus Williams.</p><p>The 44-year-old winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles had made a comeback this month at the Queen's Club Championships, playing doubles with Canadian Victoria Mboko. </p>.'Lasting legacy': Serena Williams joins chorus marking Rafa Nadal's farewell.<p>That partnership was cut short prematurely after Mboko suffered a knee injury that ruled her out of Wimbledon. Serena is gearing up for the Grand Slam by playing doubles in Berlin this week partnering Karolina Muchova.</p><p>Serena has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and doubles titles alongside elder sister Venus, whom she will partner again at this year's Championships.</p><p>Her last match at Wimbledon was in 2022 when she also needed a wildcard and lost to Harmony Tan in the first round.</p><p>Wildcards are handed to players by the All England Club to those whose ranking does not allow them automatic entry and are usually reserved for high-profile players returning from injury or those from the home nation.</p><p>But when Serena announced she was returning to the match court after her decision four years ago to 'evolve away from tennis' it was always likely she would gain a Wimbledon wildcard.</p><p>Her return will add a fascinating storyline to this year's championships which will be held from June 29 to July 12. </p><p>Among those receiving wildcards on the men's side were three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who is set to retire at the end of the season, and former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>