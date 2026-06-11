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Wimbledon announces record 20% rise in prize money

Speaking at a pre-Wimbledon press conference, All England ⁠Club chairman ‌Debbie Jevans said prize money would go up significantly across ‌every round of the tournament.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:32 IST
Sports NewsTennisWimbledonprize money

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