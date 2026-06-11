Wimbledon announces record 20% rise in prize money

<p>London: Wimbledon organisers have announced a record prize money pot of £64.2 million ($85.74 million) for this year's championships, a rise of 20 per cent on last year.</p><p>It is the biggest annual increase in the tournament's history and comes against a backdrop of escalating demands by players seeking a greater share of Grand Slam revenue.</p>.Wimbledon to introduce video review technology.<p>At the French Open, some players restricted media appearances and even threatened a future boycott.</p><p>Speaking at a pre-Wimbledon press conference, All England Club chairman Debbie Jevans said prize money would go up significantly across every round of the tournament.</p><p>Singles champions will earn £3.6 million, up 20 per cent on last year, with runners-up taking £1.8 million.</p><p>First-round losers will receive £80,000, compared to £66,000 pounds in 2025.</p><p>The AELTC also announced that total prize money for the qualifying draw would be £6.2 million, an increase of 25 per cent.</p>.Carlos Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon as he continues to recover from wrist injury.<p>"This announcement recognises the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable programme that allows us not only to increase prize money, but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis," Jevans said.</p><p>"We are clear that as Wimbledon grows, the players will continue to share in that success."</p>