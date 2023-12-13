Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios says he will play two more years tops

Sydney: Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios thinks his well-documented mental health issues have taken a couple of seasons off his career and he will play on for only one or two more years after he finally gets back on court.

The 28-year-old has struggled with knee, foot and wrist injuries since pulling out of this year's Australian Open at the 11th hour and has played only one tour match since the Japan Open in October 2022.

The Australian confirmed at the weekend that he would not be playing in his home Grand Slam for the second successive year and there was more bad news in a new podcast for fans hoping he might play on well into his 30s.