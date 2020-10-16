Wimbledon set to return even without fans

Wimbledon set to return even without fans

The grasscourt championships were cancelled this year for the first time since World War II

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 16 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 16:08 ist
A general view of Wimbledon. Credit: AFP file photo

Wimbledon is set to go ahead next year even if the Grand Slam tournament has to be staged behind closed doors, organisers announced on Friday.

The grasscourt championships were cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club is planning for several scenarios for 2021 -- a full-capacity event, reduced-capacity tournament or holding it with no fans present.

"Staging the championships in 2021 is our number-one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario-planning in order to deliver on that priority," said chief executive Sally Bolton.

The 134th championships will be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wimbledon
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

 