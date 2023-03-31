Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players as 'neutral' athletes

Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 31 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 17:57 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Wimbledon will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the grasscourt Grand Slam as 'neutrals' this year, having banned players from the two countries last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as 'neutral' athletes and complying with appropriate conditions," the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

Tennis
Sports News
Wimbledon
Russia
Ukraine

