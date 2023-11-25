Zeel, Rashmikaa set up title clash

Zeel Desai staged a stirring comeback against third seed Rutuja Bhosale, while the clinical Rashmikaa Srivalli Bhamidipaty stunned second seed Lanlana Tararudee in the semifinals of the ITF Women's World Tennis tour at Bowring Institute on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Zeel, who clinched the thriller 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, saved a match point and came battling back to enthrall the sizable crowd.