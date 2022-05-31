Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semis

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros after his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.