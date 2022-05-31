Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semis

Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semis

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 31 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 23:54 ist
Germany's Alexander Zverev (L) greets Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) after winning their men's quarter-final singles match on day ten of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros after his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Alexander Zverev
French Open
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz

What's Brewing

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 