Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semis

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.
The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.
Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros after his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.
