Zverev to face Ugo Humbert on return to Paris Masters final

The 27-year-old Zverev, who is poised to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz into second in the world rankings ahead of this month's season finale in Turin, next meets Ugo Humbert after the home favourite beat 2018 champion Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3.