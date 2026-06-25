'Term over': BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA secretary Santosh Menon

<p>Bengaluru: In a big setback to the Venkatesh Prasad-led KSCA regime, the BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra (retd) has ruled that KSCA secretary Santosh Menon can't continue in his post as he has completed the "maximum permissible" nine years.</p>.<p>While upholding a complaint filed by Dolphin Cricketers, an institutional member of the state association, Justice Mishra ruled that Menon had completed his tenure on December 16, 2025 and "the office of the secretary is declared to be vacant."</p>.<p>The issue was whether, for determining the cumulative nine-year tenure limit prescribed as a disqualification for membership of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a> Managing Committee, the period served as an office bearer should be counted together with the period served as a member of the Managing Committee, or treated separately and excluded from the computation.</p>.KPL fixing: CCB raids at KSCA's Santosh Menon's house.<p>The complainant had alleged that Menon served as a member of the KSCA MC from December 1, 2013 to December 3, 2019 (2,132 days) and thereafter as Secretary from December 3, 2019 to November 20, 2022 (1,144 days), aggregating to 3,276 days. </p><p>Having been re-elected as secretary on December 7, 2025, he had only 9 days remaining to complete the permissible 9-year tenure (3,285 days). Accordingly, he ought to have demitted office on December 16, 2025. </p>.<p>Dismissing KSCA's contention that the BCCI Ombudsman didn't have the jurisdiction to decide the dispute, justice Mishra held that the clarification made by the KSCA Ombudsman is not an order under Rule 41 of the KSCA Rules (pertaining to the duration of office bearers) and "does not create an embargo upon deciding the instant dispute."</p>.<p>He further asked the BCCI and the KSCA to take appropriate steps to implement the order forthwith.</p>.<p>The complainant had made <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI</a>, KSCA and Menon as respondents in that order. </p>.<p>While none represented the BCCI during the hearing, the apex body has agreed to abide by BCCI Ombudsman's order. </p>.<p>"The BCCI in its reply has taken the stand that it is a matter of interpretation of provisions. It would abide by the decision of the Ombudsman in the matter and implement it," the order noted.</p>.<p>The Ombudsman stated that even the rules under the provision of cooling off, "the Respondent No. 3 (Menon) has completed a cumulative term of 9 years as a member of the Managing Committee and as an office-bearer; he is disqualified u/s 6B(3)(g). </p>.<p>"The provisions of 6A and 6(B)(2)(e) do not come for rescue in case a person is holding different posts then, the period for all the posts has to be cumulated under Rule 6(B)(2)(g) of KSCA Rules.</p>.<p>"He is illegally usurping the post of Secretary and cannot now hold any post in KSCA on completion of 9 years."</p>.<p>KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad said they were in the process of seeking legal advice before taking any decision.</p>.<p>"At this stage, it would not be appropriate to offer any further comments until the legal implications of the order have been comprehensively examined.</p>.CCB raids KSCA secretary Santosh Menon in KPL scam.<p>"This is particularly so since the order dated 05 February 2026 passed by the Hon’ble Ombudsman of the KSCA, Justice (Retd.) A S Bopanna, which is binding on all members under the KSCA Bye-laws, but unfortunately the BCCI Ombdusman has taken a contrary view on the issue. The legal effect and interplay of the two orders are presently under examination," he offered.</p>.<p>The Prasad-led panel came into power on December 7, 2025, and Menon had defeated E S Jairam by a 675-632 margin to the secretary's post.</p>.<p>Justice Mishra's 67-page order emphasised that a combined reading of the BCCI constitution and Rules 6A and 6B of the KSCA shows that a person may hold office as an office bearer for a maximum of nine years. </p><p>Even if a person has held different positions, such as office bearer, managing committee member or Apex council member, the tenure in all such posts must be added together for calculating the nine-year limit.</p>.<p>While agreeing that KSCA Rule 6A dealt with a person serving exclusively as an office bearer and limited such tenure to nine years, justice Mishra pointed out Rule 6B applied where a person has served in multiple positions, requiring the entire period of service in all posts to be counted cumulatively.</p>.<p>"Therefore, Rules 6A and 6B do not permit any additional tenure beyond nine years. If a person has served for a total of nine years in any combination of elected or nominated positions, he incurs disqualification and cannot continue or re-enter the Managing Committee as an office bearer. This interpretation is consistent with the provisions relating to tenure limits, disqualification, and cooling-off." </p>