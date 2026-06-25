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'Term over': BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA secretary Santosh Menon

Justice Mishra ruled that Menon had completed his tenure on December 16, 2025 and 'the office of the secretary is declared to be vacant.'
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 20:06 IST
Sports NewsBCCIKSCASantosh Menon

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