The biggest, the best, and the budding: Analysing the football summer transfer window of 2024-25

However, it's his questionable decision-making skills, especially in the final third, that make it difficult for him to become the first choice for a team with title ambitions.



For West Ham, who have been shuttling between the bottom end of the top half and the top end of the bottom half of the PL, to sign a player of his quality, that too for cheap, is a big bargain and perhaps the key to consistently bringing European nights to the London Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City, Free Transfer:

After perhaps a mildly disappointing season, where they still won the PL title, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City might be ready for another treble charge.

Such ambitions need players who can win big matches on their own. For City, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan were among the ones who brought this dimension to City’s game in their treble winning season, among other players.



Having sold him for a decent fee, to re-sign Gundogan on a free transfer is an incredible bit of business from City, (or maybe horrible business by Barcelona). Everyone already knows his quality as a player. Whether that quality will prove to be the difference again in winning the UCL at least will be a question City fans will be pondering upon.