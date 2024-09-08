The biggest, the best, and the budding: Analysing the football summer transfer window of 2024-25

With the window shut for summer transfers leading up to the 24/25 football season, it’s time for the footballing world to review moves made by all clubs.
Some clubs broke the bank, others filled theirs. Some moves were entirely unexpected while others were just a formality. But among all these players at their new clubs, who's poised to dazzle, who’s ready to rise, and which club has gambled big for glory? Let's find out!
to , Free Transfer (Reportedly €150 million signing fee):
Florentino Perez (left) and Kylian Mbappe.
Credit: Reuters
Kylian Mbappe is a Los Blancos player, finally. For how much? A freebie? Certainly not. While Mbappe technically signed on a free transfer, it was certainly the most expensive deal of the summer. Reportedly, Madrid will pay Mbappe a signing fee of €150 million. A small price to pay for a star like the World Cup winner, who is likely to pay back the astronomical fee in kind.
On the field, however, this move makes no sense for Madrid. Los Blancos already have a world-class left-winger in . Kylian thrives on the left. But so does Vinicius Jr. The only difference is that Mbappe has unreal speed while Vinicius is a monstrous dribbler, which is evident from last season’s aggregate heat map comparison between the two.
Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 last season(top), Vs Vinicius Jr in LaLiga last season.
Credit: Sofascore
Unless Mbappe goes through a Ronaldo-like transformation into a pure number 9, Madrid will have a very left-biased attack.
In the first few matches, it was evident that Madrid needed a focal point in attack. It remains to be seen whether Mbappe can transition into the focal number 9 at Madrid like CR7 had.
Julián Álvarez to , €95 million:
Julian Alvarez after signing for Atletico Madrid.
Credit: X/@atleti
Atletico have finally signed a young striker, instead of an experienced campaigner. Alvarez is officially the most expensive player in this transfer window (since Mbappe’s signing-on fee isn’t counted), but could be worth it, given his age, numbers and potential.
He could become a cult hero for the Rojiblancos and follow in the footsteps of great Atleti strikers like Diego Forlan, Fernando Torres, David Villa, Luis Suarez, Alvaro Morata, and many more.
Expectations for him are high and perhaps rightly so. Since arriving in Europe, Alvarez has racked up 36 goals and 19 assists in 104 appearances. That is more than 0.5 G/A per 90, all while playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland. It all points towards him having even more to offer.
That being said, Alvarez hasn’t had a strong start to life in Spain, and is yet to get off the mark after four games. Can he live up to the expectations set for himself and by the legacy of Atleti strikers?
, €65 million:
While it will seem impossible to replace Harry Kane, Spurs are at least attempting to do so through Solanke. The Englishman had his best season in 23/24, scoring with 26 G/A in 42 games across all competitions.
He is still young and could produce larger numbers in a better set-up, but his fee seems a tad high for a 26-year-old who has yet to prove his consistency.
Leny Yoro to , €62 million:
Leny Yoro after signing for Manchester United.
Credit: X/@ManUtd
According to stats, scouts, pundits and many others, Yoro is the second Beckenbauer, another Van Dijk, the Varane regen, etc., which should give Manchester United fans something to cheer about. Yoro is a signing for the future, but he could be very useful this season too. He is very much the opposite of United’s first choice CB Lisandro Martinez, and could very well be the Ferdinand to Lisandro’s Vidic-esque tendencies.
A defensive partnership between Yoro and Martinez covers almost all aspects of modern defensive requirements.
Credit: DataMB
There are questions, however, about the young centre-back’s motivation and happiness since United put Yoro, who initially wanted Real Madrid, in a very difficult spot with a high bid of £52m plus add-ons, which Madrid were unwilling to match. The need to pay back his boyhood club a good fee might have been a major factor in him choosing United in the end.
The question is, does Yoro genuinely believe in United’s new project, or is he just there because of the deal?
Pedro Neto after signing for Chelsea.
Credit: X/@ChelseaFC
Chelsea broke the bank again, and it doesn’t really make sense to us, again. Why did Chelsea pay €60m for an injury-prone winger when they have other options in their squad already, and especially some who might be better? Why did Neto even choose the chaos that is Chelsea over many other options, or even staying at Wolves?
Lots of questions to be answered. The quality is there, the potential is also there. But where does he fit, how will they manage any potential injuries, and what exactly is Chelsea’s plan with this bloated squad?
Pedro Neto’s injury record.
Credit: transfermarkt
Amadou Onana to Aston VIlla, €59 million:
For just €59m, Aston Villa have acquired themselves a number 6 who is comparable to the very best in the Premier League. That they were able to do so is very surprising given that many big clubs from around Europe wanted Onana.
Onana is very much like Declan Rice, and perhaps offers even more defensive security. In fact, given that he was in a poor Everton set-up fighting a relegation battle last year, he still put up comparable numbers to the Englishman, which indicates there might be more to come from him
Amadou Onana Vs Declan Rice last season (per 90).
Credit: Squawka
Onana could help Aston Villa compete for a top four spot again, while not falling off due to the pressures of UCL games, like Newcastle did last season. Further Onana has also started off strong, so expect midfield battles to be very difficult to win for any team facing Villa this season.
Aaron Wan Bissaka to West Ham United, €17.5 million:
West Ham United have built themselves a team-and-a-half this window. They signed Maximilian Kilman, Niclas Füllkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Carlos Soler among others. They’ve also somehow managed to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, despite interest from many top clubs.
But perhaps by far, the best deal for the Hammers was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. For a low fee of €17m, West Ham have signed a very good full-back that is also perhaps the world’s best in 1v1 situations down the flank.
Wan Bissaka’s numbers are really good and might make you think he’s a world-class full-back. When you compare him to the best crop of fullbacks in the PL, like Ben White, he isn’t far off.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Vs Ben White last season(per 90).
Credit: Squawka
However, it's his questionable decision-making skills, especially in the final third, that make it difficult for him to become the first choice for a team with title ambitions.
For West Ham, who have been shuttling between the bottom end of the top half and the top end of the bottom half of the PL, to sign a player of his quality, that too for cheap, is a big bargain and perhaps the key to consistently bringing European nights to the London Stadium.
Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City, Free Transfer:
After perhaps a mildly disappointing season, where they still won the PL title, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City might be ready for another treble charge.
Such ambitions need players who can win big matches on their own. For City, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan were among the ones who brought this dimension to City’s game in their treble winning season, among other players.
Having sold him for a decent fee, to re-sign Gundogan on a free transfer is an incredible bit of business from City, (or maybe horrible business by Barcelona). Everyone already knows his quality as a player. Whether that quality will prove to be the difference again in winning the UCL at least will be a question City fans will be pondering upon.
Mikel Merino to Arsenal, €32 million :
In the process of adding the final piece to create a league-winning team, a.k.a. the €124 million man Declan Rice, Arsenal lost an important player in Granit Xhaka, a versatile number 8 who proved his worth with a stunning season at Xabi Alonson’s Bayer Leverkusen. Had Xhaka been there, Arsenal could have probably made up the point that eventually led to City winning the league.
And so, Arteta scoured the world and found another Xhaka in Mikel Merino. The Spanish Euro winner is very similar in profile to the Swiss international, and may perhaps be the missing piece that the Gunners were looking for.
Granit Xhaka Vs Mikel Merino last season(per 90).
Credit: Squawka
Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United, €15 million:
With Wan-Bissaka moving to West Ham, Manchester United brought in Noussair Mazraoui to replace him for less than what they got for the Englishman. Which makes it an absolute steal deal.
Mazraoui, who has hit the ground running at United, is an elite, well-rounded full-back adept at both defence and offence. His numbers are comparable to some of the best in the PL, like Andy Robertson:
Noussair Mazraoui Vs Andy Robertson last season.
Credit: Squawka
And with Diogo Dalot, Ten Hag, who knows Mazraoui from his Ajax days, has two fullbacks who are comfortable playing on either side of the pitch, thereby alleviating any injury concerns from Shaw and Malacia.
Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion, €39 million:
Brighton keep adding to their already unbelievable palate of attackers with high potential. The explosive Minteh is an excellent winger to form the perfect front three with Joao Pedro and K Mitohma.
The young Gambian is well-rounded and under Arne Slot last year, learnt to play well in a possession-based system, adding to his ability to play in a counter-attacking system through his incredible pace.
Yankuba Minteh’s data map last season, which shows how complete he is in terms of ability.
Credit: DataMB
But, he doesn’t have the end product yet and needs a lot more polish before he can become an elite winger in the PL.
Joao Neves To Paris Saint-Germain, €60 million:
Football tacticos have been raving about the potential of midfielder Joao Neves for a while now. The 19-year-old blossomed under Ruben Amorim in Sporting and since then has moved onto Luis Enrique’s PSG.
Life has started well at the Parc de Princes for the Portuguese, with him racking up four assists in three matches already. A pivot comprising him and his compatriot Vitinha would be the ideal combination for the Ligue 1 champions.
Neves and Vitinha together cover all aspects of an ideal midfield really well, as seen in the above data map.
Credit: DataMB
However, can he do what he’s showing he’s capable of in the Champions League, facing much more quality teams than Ligue 1 clubs?
Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion, €29.5 million:
Brighton is at it again and has picked up a promising Danish midfielder for a bargain. Matt O’Riley, the player in question, had an unbelievable season at Celtic in 23/24, scoring 19 goals and getting 18 assists. And he did this while predominantly playing as a number 8. He can also play as a number 10 and a number 6—a complete midfield package.
But the Scottish Premiership is very different from the Premier League, and he will be playing for a mid-table side, unlike Celtic in Scotland. If he can replicate that same prowess in the PL, he will definitely be one to watch out for this season, and for many seasons to come.
Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, €50 million:
Manchester United have a gaping hole in the midfield, one that Casemiro was unable to fix last year, which some attribute to him aging and his ‘legs going’. To solve that issue, United have turned to Manuel Ugarte.
Stats do suggest Ugarte can solve this issue, because United need a serial ball-winner with very high energy, which the Uruguayan is. You could perhaps describe him as a Bruno Fernandes, but instead of attacking midfield skills, he has defensive midfield skills.
In fact, Bruno and Ugarte complement each other very well in midfield. Add to that Kobbie Mainoo’s multifaceted abilities in the central area of the pitch and you have a great midfield partnership that promises all the right things, at least on paper.
Bruno’s data map from last season, and Ugarte’s data map from 22/23 at Sporting. If Ugarte can replicate his abilities from Sporting, Bruno and Ugarte compliment each other well.
Credit: DataMB
While he was a defensive midfield revelation at Sporting, at PSG, he was tasked with duties that weren’t suited to his abilities. Can he, at United, become the Ugarte of Sporting again. And even if he does, will it actually solve United’s midfield issue? Only time will tell.
Endrick to Real Madrid, €35 million + €25 million in add ons:
Endrick’s move to Madrid was agreed back in December 2022, but since he could only move once he turned 18. Thus, his transfer was registered in this summer window.
The Brazilian prodigy was highly rated when Los Blancos struck a deal for him. In fact, some believe that having missed out on Neymar, Madrid have bought the best attacker to have emerged from the South American country since the flamboyant winger.
Off the field, he seems obviously PR trained, so he should be able to handle the pressure that comes with being a Galatico to some extent.
On the field, he makes some really good moves. He’s also off to a good start for Madrid, and has opened his tally for the season already. While he plays centrally, he has a right bias.
Endrick heat map from last season at Palmeiras in Brazil. While he plays centrally, he tends to drift right a lot.
Credit: Sofascore
This is great for Madrid, who can utilse that to play Mbappe, Vinicius and him together at times and attack the opposition from all sides. But to do so, he will have to prove himself and get ahead of the pecking order, which already has some great attackers.
Connor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid:
Gallagher is of a similar mold to Rodrigo De Paul. And Simeone loves such players, so he should ideally thrive with them.
Savinho to Manchester City:
Although it was just City buying a player from a club within the City Group, Savinho is still a great addition for an already stellar side, and may be able to provide the Citizens with the kind of trickery Riyad Mahrez brough to the table.