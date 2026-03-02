<p>Sanju Samson’s match-winning innings guided India to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in a Super 8s knockout clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, sealing their place in the semifinals.</p>.<p>Samson's unbeaten 97 led India's chase of 196 against the West Indies in the last Super Eights and will now play a semi-final in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Samson paced his innings to perfection and had more than a billion Indian fans erupting in joy on Sunday night when he hit Romario Shepherd for a six and four to complete the chase at Eden Gardens.</p>.<p>Defending champions India, who will play in the semis for the third straight time, will face England in Mumbai on March 5, a day after South Africa takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final.</p>.<p>"It means the whole world to me. Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for," said player-of-the-match Samson. His 50-ball knock included four sixes and 12 boundaries.</p>.<p>A West Indies player was spotted crossing the pitch to congratulate Sanju Samson right after India’s hard-fought T20 World Cup win.</p>.<p>West Indies wicket keeper Shai Hope was the first to reach Sanju Samson with a smile and a handshake after the win.</p>.<p>The Indian cricketers stood together in a proud line-up to welcome Sanju Samson, offering a standing ovation for his masterclass against the West Indies. In this photo, Hardik Pandya is seen hugging Sanju Samson.</p>.<p>Eden Gardens witnessed a moment for the ages when Suryakumar Yadav stopped in his tracks and gave a deep, respectful bow to Sanju Samson.</p>.<p>In a rare show of emotion, Gautam Gambhir celebrated Sanju Samson’s heroics with a warm hug, sealing a historic night at Eden Gardens.</p>