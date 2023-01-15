The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

When Richard Williams went through and around Compton in the 80s, saying he had two Grand Slam champions living under his roof, everyone outside that hand-to-mouth household reckoned he was delusional.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams, who were but children at the time of their fathers’ prophecy, went on to win 30 Grand Slam titles between them.

When Naushad Khan went through and around Mumbai in the early 2010s, saying he had two potential India players living under his roof, everyone outside his barely-liveable shanty in Taximens Colony in Kurla reckoned he was being absurd.

"I drove a taxi, sold track pants and caps outside the railway station while I was employed by the Railways," Naushad tells DH. "We were living a very poor life, but we had a rich dream."

Naushad’s soothsaying efficacy can’t be assessed just yet because neither Sarfaraz Khan nor Musheer Khan has made it to the international stage, but the brothers are together in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy side this season.

From the Amarnaths of Delhi to Mohammads (Kaif and Saif and father Tarif) of Uttar Pradesh to the Pandyas and Pathans of Baroda to the Gangulys of Bengal, it’s not unusual for brothers to play alongside each other in Ranji Trophy, and some have even gone on to play for India.

But this is the first instance of a father coaching two of his children to such a level.

"I was in the Ranji Trophy probables for Mumbai when I was 28-years-old, but I realised I was too old so from the time Sarfaraz was two-years-old I knew what he was going to become, same with Musheer," says Naushad.

Nearly a decade after the-now 25-year-old Sarfaraz made his debut for Mumbai, the 17-year-old Musheer found a spot this season after an exceptional run in age-group cricket.

Musheer, an opening batsman and left-arm spinner, hasn’t hit his stride yet but he is only two first-class games into his career so only time will tell if he can be as prolific as his elder brother.

As for Naushad, he says he is elated that his sons made it this far, but wouldn’t rest until the boys have made it all the way to the top.

Not bad for a once-angsty father who was looking to keep his sons off the mean streets of Mumbai by working odd jobs at nearby slums.

Not bad for a husband willing to give up time with his wife (Tabussum Khan) to ensure the three children (Moin Khan being the oldest) had the most well-thought-out, even if rudimentary, coaching facilities.

Now, the Khans own an 1800-square-foot house in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh with facilities that are on par with international training gyms. But when they’re at their still-humble accommodation in Mumbai, as they were during the Covid-19 lockdown, Naushad finds the most novel methods to continue to upskill his boys.

"Confidence is better than perfection," he says. "See, technique can only take you so far, but confidence can take you further."

This philosophy could explain why Sarfaraz has scored 1910 runs in 12 games over the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including seven centuries and 11 fifties. This season, he already has 431 runs from five games at an average of 107.75.

Despite these numbers, Sarfaraz has been ignored time and again by the Indian team. It’s evidently a decision that has little to do with the right-hander’s acumen with the bat, and everything to do with how he behaves without it.

Sarfaraz’s career has been controversial from the time of inception but had he been fitter, he may have been able to wave off some of his disciplinary misgivings. That he carries around so much weight (reports suggest that he has the highest BMI for a player in first-class cricket at the moment), doesn’t help.

There is an argument to be made, though, because if he is as prolific with his scoring then do aesthetics matter?

"We come from nothing so we expect nothing," remarks Naushad. "The boys need to keep their heads down and work. My dream has become their dream. We will make it there someday or maybe not, but we will have given it our all."

Evidently, Naushad, like Williams, is fond of speaking reality into existence. Call them delusional or desperate with a dream, fathers like this - as Sarfaraz said recently about his beloved 'abbu' - don’t come by often.