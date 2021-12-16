The men in the middle

There are only few things in Indian football that are guaranteed and that is saying something in a football system that is notoriously fickle. And of that few, the calls for better refereeing is the meat and potatoes. Barely six game-weeks into the Indian Super League, the conversation is already abuzz. Curses, admonishment, bewilderment, complaints and conspiracy theories - referees are once again the hot topic.

There have been some high profile mistakes, perhaps made glaringly obvious by the multiple slow motion replays. No, there is no technological help for the referees in India, but the fans are accustomed to VAR overturning bad calls, making it look worse.

This article is not an apology for the referees. It’s empathy, conceived while learning about this phantom form motoring across the field, never to be accounted for in the numbers. Invisible and unobtrusive as gravity on their best day and a catalyst, cause of injustice and source of all evils on any less.

Also Read | Bengaluru hold Bagan in spectacular six-goal draw

How did they end up there?

Some amble into it aimlessly, others come in after the game has finished with them as a player, at whatever age the rejection comes. A few other just want to be close to the game, driven by passion.

“Young people keep coming, like moths attracted to flame. Only those with passion to be in the sport can do this job,” says Santosh Kumar, one of the most decorated referees who hung up his whistle after the last season.

The referees are constantly abused and criticised on social media. In fact, the terraces were no less hostile with ISL clubs paying fines in lakhs for referee abuses at the stadiums. There are stories of the referee refusing to take their family to the games, to save them the ignominy of hearing thousands scream obscenities as the whistle-wielding apparition goes to work.

“It’s harder now than it was before for sure, because of social media and video clips being circulated. They are trolled,” a former referee admits.

The reaction is fueled by passion and stoked by errors. The referees never speak to the media or the fans to give his side of the truth. This season, Kerala Blasters got an apology for the mistakes done against them. That too, was told to the world by the coach.

Little does the world know that all this will be taken into account when assigning the referees for the next games. It’s probably harder in the bubble, but they will try. For, assigning referees is also a highly nuanced job.

“If Bengaluru are playing, no Bengaluru refs will be posted,” says G Murthy, referee assessor at the Karnataka State Football Association and AIFF instructor.

Murthy, a former referee in his own right, sheds some light into how things are done at the BDFA level, and by extension the top level.

“We take the feelings of the teams into consideration before assigning. If a team doesn't want a certain referee because they lost the games he officiated. We take that into account. If the ref has a bad day, you give them time to recover. Not assign the referee to that team’s matches, just to ensure no hard feelings are carried forward by the club and referees,” he adds.

It’s a tough job. To make a split second call while in motion as bodies fly around. To make judgments taking into consideration the variables - a bump on the back while two players have their feet planted is not a foul but calls for the whistle if one of them is airborne, no matter how innocuous it looks to the outsiders.

There are also nuances that keep changing every year as rules are tweaked. That’s what they signed up and trained for. But to err is human.

The players and coaches don’t make it any easier, trying their best to gain any advantage and working tirelessly to influence and protest decisions. Not all are well-versed with all the rules either.

Language barriers and cultural differences come in a country as diverse as India even before you add the foreign players. The refs largely stick to the universally known gestures to manage situations but with tensions running high, escalation and miscommunications sparking off a kerfuffle is not uncommon. But they have their own ways to try and get around it.

“Cards and whistles are our main communication,” admits Kumar. “We try to mingle and speak to the players, then it is easier to manage the games. Every team has big players, we try to have a good relationship with them. You address players by name. They want to feel heard and acknowledged. If you make mistakes then just admit and move on.”

Come down to the local leagues, these hassles are commonplace. There are stories about the argument going beyond the stadium as well, although never reportedly violent.

“Several times it has happened on the field. It might have happened (outside) sometimes. Who can plan for all that?” an official says.

Karnataka State Football Association is trying to help the referees, starting with education. Recently KSFA held a zoom class to update their local clubs on the rules ahead of the season.

“Coaches, players and fans need to be updated with the laws of the game. So that they know the subtleties,” says Kumar. “Some commentators as well,” he adds after a pause.

“KSFA did have a session to keep them updated on laws of the game. We are ready to take more classes for coaches and players. We even teach referees to differentiate between dissent and frustration from players and managers because they are also under pressure. So that matches happen smoothly,” said Murthy.

The question that often arises is who would want to be a referee?

Perhaps for some, the idea of being in the limelight in the biggest games in the country is a draw but it comes with an unglamorous life.

“If you don't have a strong financial background or another job, you can’t be a referee,” says Kumar, who moonlighted as an auto driver all through his whole career. That’s his primary job now. “All the money you earn as a referee will go in just day-to-day expenses. So to earn more, you need a job on the side.”

“If you don't get to the ISL or I-league then you can't sustain. The sport has not reached that level here where the local leagues can sustain you for long periods. You might get a few games this month, not much the next. You have a few bad games and then you are removed for a time and then again no money.”

For a referee at the highest level in India, working at the I-League or Indian Super League, the situation is not too bad. Officiating one match in the I-League would earn the referee around Rs 10,000, which includes the travel and incidental allowance for three days - match-day and day before and after the match. The ISL too is around the same.

The referees are given the flight tickets but they have to find their own way to the airport. There are stories of official hiking and traveling from his far away village for over a day to get to the airport.

The remuneration in itself does not sound too bad there, but in India, the top two divisions run for less than half a year.

At the BDFA Super Division in Bengaluru, the referees get about Rs 300 for each match they officiate. Kerala Premier League pays them Rs 500 per game, according to Kumar.

“We get 500 rupees plus incidental for a match. For me, going from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram, the whole effort and cost of going there and back, all I get is 500 rupees,” he says.

To be even remotely viable, the idea should be to progress through the ranks as quickly as possible - from Category 5, entrance level, to FIFA referee.

“Every association has their own capacity,” says a local official. “Tamil Nadu is Rs 100-150, Goa is around Rs 500. In States like Madhya Pradesh where there is no football, maybe even less.

"If you are from states where there is a vibrant football culture, then there are opportunities to make money.”

That is a saving grace for States like Karnataka, Bengal, Goa and a few others.

“The referees are allowed to do school tournaments, corporate tournaments, academy tournaments etc. They approach the association and we send them. That way they can earn money,” says KSFA secretary M Satyanarayan.

“With TAL (The Amateur League), baby leagues, corporate, women's games and youth games, in Bengaluru, the referees are getting over 500 games. That gives them a lot of opportunities to practice and make money. We even have referees from the districts coming and officiating now.”

Just like players, even the referees need games to improve, especially as you hold them up to the world standards.

So what is the All India Football Federation doing?

They have made little over a handful of referees professional by giving them an 11-month contract with an assured payment of Rs 40,000, according to sources.

“They said 10 referees but only a handful are there because the criteria involve maintaining your fitness levels throughout, be ready anytime and match assessment of over 8.5 out of 10. You get an assured salary at that time but keeping the contract is hard as well,” admits Kumar.

The hope is the numbers will grow.

The federation had also given some financial assistance to the referees during the pandemic which cut deeply into their income. The number of courses and classes have also been increased. Video clips and precise examples are also used to educate and update on the laws of the game. A marked improvement.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF have also announced that they would invest more than Rs 10 crore over the next three years for referee development with Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL), a body that provides referees to the English Premier League, as strategic partners.

The moves are being made, but there is no quick fix.

As the clamour for foreign referees hits its crescendo, there is an understanding that it’s - at best - a short term fix. The money given to the referees is exponentially higher with the conversion rate and the mistakes are not fully eradicated.

The idea has to be to improve the refereeing standards in India. And that will happen only over time and with concentrated effort.

“I feel we all make mistakes, they need to learn and prepare, just like in any job. There will be mistakes, there have been some mistakes, and they can improve. I can’t compare from last season but if it is better than last season, then it means there is an improvement,” said Bozidar Bandovic.

Despite all the struggles, you can only take the person out of the referee. You can’t take the referee out of the person.

“Everything I have is through football. It changed my life. So it’s not all bad and things are improving and hopefully it will get even better in the future. We can’t just complain about the issues, we have to try and help improve it also,” Murthy admits.

The fundamental truth is that the referees are also humans - with their own good, bad and indifferent days. And with technological support still way down the priority list, perhaps we will do well to remember it.