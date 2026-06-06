'This is the biggest win of my career': Praggnanandhaa on Norway Chess title

<p>Grandmaster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Praggnanandhaa">R Praggnanandhaa </a>described his historic Norway Chess win as the biggest achievement of his career, highlighting that beating some of the world's best players, including World No.1 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/magnus%20carlsen">Magnus Carlsen</a> twice, made the title particularly memorable.</p><p>He said that the event had formidable strength, with one of the highest average ratings ever assembled in a tournament, adding even greater weight to his victory.</p><p>Praggnanandhaa defeated German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer on the final to become the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title. </p><p>The exclusive six-player tournament featured players rated above 2700 in the 'Open' section. The seven-time world champion, Magnus Carlsen was the strongest at 2840.</p>.Praggnanandhaa creates history: First Indian to win Norway Chess title.<p>"I think this is like (the biggest win of my career)...also stronger in terms of like average rating. I think, because you have like some 2600s (rating) in Wijk Aan Zee (Tata Steel Chess tournament). But here it's just the top players," said Praggnanandhaa after his final-round win over Vincent Keymer, which took him to 18 points and a win.</p><p>"So, yeah, winning this is more special and also like adding to it, Magnus was there... also winning four (games) in a row. So, certainly this will come like top," added Praggnanandhaa. </p><p>The 20-year-old Chennai-based Grandmaster's previous biggest win was at the 2025 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands.</p><p>Praggnanandhaa's triumph came after a draw in the Classical game between Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja. So was leading with 15.5 points on the fnal day, while Praggnanandhaa had 15. </p><p>The draw in that encounter proved decisive, sending the match into an Armageddon tie-break, where So could only secure 1.5 points, sealing the championship for the Indian.</p><p>"I was happy that like it (So vs Alireza match) was a draw and like, I mean, I just had to win, but still I had to win (against Keymer)," he said.</p><p>Despite a slow start to the tournament, Praggnanandhaa said nothing fundamentally changed in his approach, which eventually led to four consecutive wins and helped him clinch the title.</p><p>He added that a key adjustment was a conscious effort to avoid time trouble and play faster, more controlled chess throughout the run-in.</p><p>"I don't, like I said, think there is anything particular I change, but this conscious effort of playing faster was certainly, I think, helped in my games. I had more time than my opponents in most of the games." </p><p>Talking about the future, Praggnanandhaa said he plans to play fewer tournaments than last year to better manage his schedule and workload.</p><p>However, he confirmed he will feature at the World Rapid Team Championship for Chess Gurukul, scheduled from June 16-22 in Hong Kong.</p><p>"I mean, most of the players playing here are going to be there (for World Rapid and Blitz Team) and it's going to start in 10 days. But for now, I don't think I'll, I'll look at any chess for a bit." </p><p>Asked whether defeating Carlsen twice in the same tournament was a big deal, he said he was ultimately pleased to have won the event itself. </p><p>"Winning the (matches against Carlsen), I mean, he helped in winning the tournament, so it's still, I think every point counts here. Yeah, I mean, I'm overall happy that I managed to come back like this (from a poor start). For me, it's more special that I won a tournament, especially when Magnus is here." </p><p>He said the Superbet Chess Classic Romania in Bucharest (May 14-23), from where he flew straight to Oslo for Norway Chess and arrived on the eve of the tournament, had a positive impact as it served as valuable warm-up ahead of the challenge here.</p><p>"I guess maybe like we were warmed up (for Norway Chess after playing in Bucharest)... So, like, I think we were looking forward to playing here. So, yeah, maybe we were more warmed up, but I don't know," Praggnanandhaa said. </p>