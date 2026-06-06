Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

'This is the biggest win of my career': Praggnanandhaa on Norway Chess title

He said that the event had formidable strength, with one of the highest average ratings ever assembled in a tournament, adding even greater weight to his victory.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 07:18 IST
Sports NewsChessNorwayMagnus CarlsenPraggnanandhaa

Follow us on :

Follow Us