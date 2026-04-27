Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Three Uttar Pradesh athletes suspected of doping at U-20 meet

The other two minor athletes competed in the 5000m and 1500m events each. None of them reached finals of their respective qualifiers.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 21:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 21:09 IST
Sports NewsUttar Pradeshathletes

Follow us on :

Follow Us