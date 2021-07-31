Tokyo Olympics Live: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final

  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 08:41 ist
Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second medal in Tokyo after she entered the semifinals of the women's 69kg boxing event yesterday. World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated Russian Ksenia Perova 6-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's individual event. Today, Amit Panghal will participate in the Boxing prelims and PV Sindhu will face world number 5, Tai Tzu-Ying, in the Badminton Women's Singles semifinal. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 08:40

    Great Britain win first-ever mixed 4x100m medley relay

  • 08:27

    American gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic finals

    US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.

    Read more

  • 08:21

    Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final

    She finished with a distance of 64 metres.

  • 08:03

    Caleb Dressel breaks world record in 100 butterfly final

    Caeleb Dressel wins gold in a world record 49.45 seconds in the men's 100 metre butterfly event.

  • 07:50

    Amit Panghal loses to Colombia's Martinez 4-1, bows out at round of 16

  • 07:46

    Here's the schedule for today's events

  • 07:42

    Atanu Das loses to Takaharu Furukawa 6-4 in men's individual archery event, 1/8 eliminations

  • 07:26

    Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Yamaguchi, races into semifinal

    India's star shuttler PV Sindhu raced into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20.

    Check out photos here

  • 07:25

    India beat Japan 5-3 to end pool engagements on a high in Olympic men's hockey

    The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday.

    Read more

  • 07:24

    Easy-going Assam goes on overdrive after Lovlina Borgohain's exploits

    Basking in their "daughter's" glory, the normally easy-going people of multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic Assam, in their quaint towns and villages, went into overdrive on Friday after boxer Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic medal-clinching exploits at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Read more

  • 07:23

    China's 'Dictator' Ma Long retains Olympic table tennis crown

    China's table tennis king Ma Long on Friday became the first player in Olympic history to win men's singles gold for a second time.

    Read more

  • 07:20

    Here's the live Olympics Medal tally