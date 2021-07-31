Tokyo Olympics Live: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final

Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second medal in Tokyo after she entered the semifinals of the women's 69kg boxing event yesterday. World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated Russian Ksenia Perova 6-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's individual event. Today, Amit Panghal will participate in the Boxing prelims and PV Sindhu will face world number 5, Tai Tzu-Ying, in the Badminton Women's Singles semifinal. Stay tuned for updates.
Great Britain win first-ever mixed 4x100m medley relay
American gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic finals
US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final
She finished with a distance of 64 metres.
Caleb Dressel breaks world record in 100 butterfly final
Caeleb Dressel wins gold in a world record 49.45 seconds in the men's 100 metre butterfly event.
Amit Panghal loses to Colombia's Martinez 4-1, bows out at round of 16
Atanu Das loses to Takaharu Furukawa 6-4 in men's individual archery event, 1/8 eliminations
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Yamaguchi, races into semifinal
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu raced into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20.
India beat Japan 5-3 to end pool engagements on a high in Olympic men's hockey
The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday.
Easy-going Assam goes on overdrive after Lovlina Borgohain's exploits
Basking in their "daughter's" glory, the normally easy-going people of multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic Assam, in their quaint towns and villages, went into overdrive on Friday after boxer Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic medal-clinching exploits at the Tokyo Olympics.
China's 'Dictator' Ma Long retains Olympic table tennis crown
China's table tennis king Ma Long on Friday became the first player in Olympic history to win men's singles gold for a second time.
