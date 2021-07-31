Tokyo Olympics Live: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final

Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second medal in Tokyo after she entered the semifinals of the women's 69kg boxing event yesterday. World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated Russian Ksenia Perova 6-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's individual event. Today, Amit Panghal will participate in the Boxing prelims and PV Sindhu will face world number 5, Tai Tzu-Ying, in the Badminton Women's Singles semifinal. Stay tuned for updates.