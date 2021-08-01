Tokyo Olympics Live: Swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon extend medal haul after winning 50m freestyle events

India suffered a heartbreak on Day 8 of the Olympics as P V Sindhu crashed out in the semifinals, losing 18-21, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. Sidhu will have to move past the loss and fight it out for a bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao. The men's hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals later today. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Men's hockey: Germany defeat Argentina 3-1, to face winner of Australia vs Netherlands in semis
Tokyo 2020 reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, tally tops 259
As things stand, Dressel has won a fourth medal, while McKeon has clinched a sixth medal
Dressel's medal includes four golds, while McKeon has three golds and three bronze medals
Australia's Mckeon stretches medal haul with women's 50m freestyle win
Emma Mckeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle at the TokyoOlympicson Sunday.
Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the silver and Pernille Blume of Denmark took the bronze.
(Reuters)
Caeleb Dressel wins 50m freestyle gold
Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the TokyoOlympicson Sunday.
Florent Manaudou of France won the silver and Bruno Fratus of Brazil took the bronze. (Reuters)
Here's India's schedule for today!
Thompson-Herah smashes Florence Griffith's 32-year-old Olympic record in women's 100m sprint
Streaking down the track, with only six steps to go until she reached the finish line, Elaine Thompson-Herah stuck out her left arm and started pointing at the clock.
Not Federer, not Wawrinka: Bencic gets gold for Switzerland
A Swiss tennis player won gold in singles at the Olympics and it’s not Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka. Belinda Bencic accomplished something Saturday that her better-known fellow Swiss players never managed.
And she’s not done yet.
The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at the Tokyo Games for the first major title of her career and she’ll also contest the women’s doubles gold medal match on Sunday.
(AP)