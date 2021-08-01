Tokyo Olympics Live: Swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon extend medal haul after winning 50m freestyle events

India suffered a heartbreak on Day 8 of the Olympics as P V Sindhu crashed out in the semifinals, losing 18-21, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. Sidhu will have to move past the loss and fight it out for a bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao. The men's hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals later today. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.