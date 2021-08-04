Tokyo Olympics Live: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Men's Javelin throw finals with first attempt of 86.65 m

India men's hockey team lost to world champions Belgium in the semifinals (2-5). India's Kamalpreet Kaur bowed out of the women's discus throw finals after a 6th place finish and American gymnast Simone Biles won bronze in the beam event. Meanwhile, after two foul throws and a highest throw of 19.99m, Tajinderpal Toor Singh failed to advance to the men's shot put finals. Stay tuned for latest updates