Tokyo Olympics Live: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Men's Javelin throw finals with first attempt of 86.65 m

India men's hockey team lost to world champions Belgium in the semifinals (2-5). India's Kamalpreet Kaur bowed out of the women's discus throw finals after a 6th place finish and American gymnast Simone Biles won bronze in the beam event. Meanwhile, after two foul throws and a highest throw of 19.99m, Tajinderpal Toor Singh failed to advance to the men's shot put finals. Stay tuned for latest updates
Debutant Shivpal Singh failedto make the cut for the men's javelin throw final after his best finish landedat a distance of 76.40m.
India's wrestler Ravi Dahiya will compete in Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 final today.
India'sstar athlete Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Final of the Men's Javelin throw event with his first attempt of 86.65 m
India's Shivpal Singhstartedhis Tokyo 2020 journey with an attempt of 76.40m in his first javelin throw.
Following is India's schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Golf:
*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1:04 am IST.
Athletics:
*Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST.
*Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST.
Wrestling:
*Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start.
*Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start.
*Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start.
Boxing:
*Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal: 11 am IST.
Hockey:
*India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30 pm
Uzbekistan's Djuraev wins weightlifting gold in men's 109kg event
Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's weightlifting 109kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on August 15, to interact with them at his residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort as a gesture to acknowledge their performance at the top sporting event.
Sports Minister felicitates Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 3 felicitated Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu in Delhi. He also felicitated Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-Sang.
