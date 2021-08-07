Tokyo Olympics Live: Aditi Ashok puts up strong fight for a podium position; tied for silver with Lydia Ko

India's women lost the fight for the bronze medal in what was a thriller of a match against Great Britain and finished 4th place in women's hockey in Tokyo. Wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his semi-final match but will fight for a bronze today. Today, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok are participating in the final round of women's golf. Neeraj Chopra will contest in the men's javelin throw final. Stay tuned for updates.