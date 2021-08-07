Tokyo Olympics Live: Aditi Ashok puts up strong fight for a podium position; tied for silver with Lydia Ko

India's women lost the fight for the bronze medal in what was a thriller of a match against Great Britain and finished 4th place in women's hockey in Tokyo. Wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his semi-final match but will fight for a bronze today. Today, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok are participating in the final round of women's golf. Neeraj Chopra will contest in the men's javelin throw final. Stay tuned for updates.
Ashok's easy putt brings her back on level with Lydia Ko in second place.
Ko underhit her first putt which led to a miss allowing Ashok a chance to go level with her.
Ashok's strong putting game pulls back the deficit and is now 3rd place, one above Inami Mone and Pedersen.
Lydia Ko's fifth birdie in a row is above Ashok in second position and is strongly fending off attacks by Aditi.
Aditi Ashok is now tied for 3rd place with Japan's Inami Mone and Denmark's Pedersen.
Lydia Ko displaces Aditi Ashok, takes second position
Ashok gets a par for the fourth hole, but Ko's fantastic stroke for a birdie ensures she holds a silver medal position for now.
Lydia Ko's flurry of birdies bring her level with Aditi Ashok in second place.
Ashok secures a par in the third hole. She is having to work hard to ensure pars and retain second position.
Ashok misses yet another fairway. Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Inami Mone threaten to draw level with Ashok.
Nelly Korda goes 16 under with a birdie. 4 ahead of Aditi Ashok with a 12 under.
Aditi Ashok begind women's golf final round with par, 3 behind USA's Nelly Korda.
All eyes on Neeraj to end India's 100-year wait for Olympic medal in athletics
All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men's javelin throw final here on Saturday.
Tokyo Olympics | Day 14 Updates
Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist
Canadian footballer Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal on Friday in another trailblazing moment at the Tokyo Games for the marginalised community.
Indian women's hockey team breaks down while talking to PM Modi
Shattered by the heartbreaking loss that saw them miss out on a bronze medal, members of the Indian women's hockey team broke down during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who lauded the side for its inspirational display at the Tokyo Olympics.
