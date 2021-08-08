Tokyo Olympics Live: Kenya's Kipchoge wins men's marathon gold, retains title

Neeraj Chopra created history, won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 65kg against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, 8-0. As the games wind down, India is not participating in many events on Day 16. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won men's Olympic marathon gold and retained his title. Stay tuned for updates.