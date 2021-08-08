Tokyo Olympics Live: Kenya's Kipchoge wins men's marathon gold, retains title

Neeraj Chopra created history, won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 65kg against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, 8-0. As the games wind down, India is not participating in many events on Day 16. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won men's Olympic marathon gold and retained his title. Stay tuned for updates.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge retains men's Olympic marathon title
Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge produced a totally dominant run to retain his Olympic title on the streets of Sapporo on Sunday.
The Kenyan world record holder clocked 2hr 08min 38sec to win gold, becoming only the third man to win consecutive marathon titles.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver in 2:09.58, just ahead of Belgium's Bashir Abdi in bronze.
Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
From Neeraj Chopra's gold to PV Sindhu's bronze, here's a look at the athletes who won medalsat the Tokyo Olympics.
India revels in Neeraj's 'golden moment'; PM, President laud his 'unparalleled grit'
Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's "unparalleled grit" for a landmark gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Games.
BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra to get Rs 1 crore
The BCCI on Saturday announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became country's first track and field athlete to win a gold medal.
India records best-ever Olympics, basks in Neeraj Chopra's golden glow in land of rising sun
They called it the Olympics like no other and India would agree as debutant javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shattered several glass ceilings to become the country's first gold-medallist in 13 years, his stupendous show making it the best ever Games for a nation starved for success at the grandest sporting spectacle.
Our Olympic dreams require early state support
When P R Sreejesh saved a penalty corner to deny the Germans an equaliser, with six seconds left on the clock, an entire nation erupted in joy. State governments in India were quick to announce cash incentives to the hockey men in blue for their bronze medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
