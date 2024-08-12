Tom Cruise on Olympics closing ceremony: Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA

Paris: Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise channelled his inner Ethan Hunt, his iconic character from the blockbuster Mission: Impossible films, as he helped bid adieu to the 2024 Paris Olympics and hand things off to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games with a daring skydiving stunt.

At the closing ceremony on Sunday, the 62-year-old descended from the top of the gigantic Stade de France to the Mission: Impossible theme song, shook hands with the athletes on his way to the stage, took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, and carried it on a bike through Paris streets to a cargo plane ready to take off for Los Angeles.

Cruise, who shot his 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout in Paris, later on his official X account shared a selfie when he was in the air suspended from the safety cables above the stadium.