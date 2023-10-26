Took leg-stump guard, changed to top-hand grip and got results: Steve Smith

"I got a couple of nice balls, I suppose the one that swung back and got me out, and (Kagiso) Rabada's, which was a little questionable. I felt like I've been batting really well. I just needed to get the feel again and batting yesterday at the nets straight away I had a smile on my face at the back end."

"I felt good and took that into today and felt nice. I thought I was getting good positions today and yeah, hopefully that continues."

Smith looked good to get a hundred before he was stopped at 71 off 68 with Roelof van der Merwe holding on to a sharp catch at backward point.