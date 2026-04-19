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Top Indian athletes to undergo DNA testing

Two of the names selected -- Kumari Saloni and Ansa Babu -- ahead have clocked slower timings than the two Karnataka quartermilers this season.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:58 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 19:58 IST
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