Top Indian athletes to undergo DNA testing

<p>Bengaluru: Top Indian athletes are set to undergo DNA testing under Project GENESIS, an initiative of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), aimed at strengthening sports science and injury prevention research. The proposal was approved during the federation’s annual general meeting held on April 14-15 in Kohima.</p>.<p>Addressing the media, AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla stressed that the exercise is purely research-driven. </p>.<p>“These tests will be absolutely confidential. At the moment, we are collecting data to see how we can prevent injuries. It’s not for talent identification,” he said.</p>.<p>The former AFI president explained that DNA analysis would generate detailed insights into muscle composition, body structure and physiological traits of athletes. The data is expected to aid in designing personalised training programmes, improving recovery strategies and managing injuries more effectively. He also added that there was a lack of India-specific genetic data in sports science. </p>.Athletics Federation of India to begin 'SRY Gene Testing' from May.<p>“Today there is no data available specific to Indian athletes. Most existing research is based on Caucasian data (western athletes), which is very different,” he said.</p>.<p>As per AFI, Project GENESIS (Genomics for Elite Sports Integrated System) seeks to integrate genomics into high-performance sport. The federation believes the initiative will help optimise athlete performance, health and recovery through evidence-based and ethical scientific practices, marking a progressive shift in Indian athletics.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Sneha in squad</p>.<p>Meanwhile, out of five top Karnataka runners, who prominently featured in the International Invitational Relay Competition late last month, only sprinter SS Sneha (for women's and mixed 4x100m) found a spot in the India squad for World Athletics Relays in Bostwana early next month.</p>.<p>The top names to miss out were India's second fastest sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar (100m), Unnathi Aiyappa (100m), MR Poovamma and GK Vijayakumari (400m).</p>.<p>While Manikanta's exclusion is owing to a muscle pull at the Chandigarh event and is expected to be fit by next month, overlooking Poovamma and Vijayakumari for the mixed 4x400m side was puzzling.</p>.<p>Two of the names selected -- Kumari Saloni and Ansa Babu -- ahead have clocked slower timings than the two Karnataka quartermilers this season.</p>.<p>AFI official reasoned that the selection is done as per its policy, which crucially maintains that only athletes from national camp are eligible for selection to counter any possibility of doping.</p>.<p>However, it is learnt that both athletes agreed to join the national camp when contacted early this month but no further communication was made.</p>