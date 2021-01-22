Tottenham Hotspur don't need more strikers in transfer window: Jose Mourinho 

Tottenham Hotspur do not need another striker in the transfer window, Jose Mourinho said on Friday after reports that the club were interested in signing Southampton's Danny Ings.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have scored 24 of Spurs' 33 Premier League goals between them this season, each bagging 12, leading to suggestions the team are overly-reliant on the duo.

"Let's go bit by bit. Two strikers, we are not a team that needs a third striker because the third striker is Son," Mourinho told reporters on Friday ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.

"Of course we have the best. We are happy with Carlos (Vinicius). Carlos is not our player, he's a Benfica player, but he's a player we're looking to develop.

"Ings, of course, I refuse totally to say any word about him because he's a Southampton player."

Brazilian Vinicius is on loan but has hardly been used in the Premier League, though he did get a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-0 win at minor league Marine in the FA Cup third round.

He is likely to get another chance on Monday with Mourinho saying he will make changes for the trip to Wycombe, with one eye on next Thursday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Mourinho said he will take a full squad, however.

"We don't want to throw away any competition," Mourinho said. "If we are knocked out it must be that we were not good enough, not because we approached it with not enough respect."

Spurs are still without the injured Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to the Championship (second-tier) strugglers while Dele Alli, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier all have minor problems.