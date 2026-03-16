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Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel weighs on long jump switch

The year, too, he has been off to a slow start with a season best is 16.78 (came at the Indian Open Jumps competition) after featuring in two events.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:23 IST
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