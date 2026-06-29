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Homesports

Trusting the process pays for Sarvesh Kushare

Instead, the Indian Jumps Competition ended with a modest 2.16. However, Nishad was never the one to doubt him. "Sarvesh bhai will go past 2.30 sooner or later. He's destined to," he had said then.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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