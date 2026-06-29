Trusting the process pays for Sarvesh Kushare

<p>Bhubaneswar: Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar anxiously watched his close friend and fellow high jumper Sarvesh Kushare open his season in March at Bengaluru's Anju Bobby Sports Foundation. Expectations were high. Ever since Sarvesh cleared 2.28 metre at the World Championships last September, there had been a growing anticipation that he would become the first Indian to breach the elusive 2.30 barrier.</p>.<p>Instead, the Indian Jumps Competition ended with a modest 2.16. However, Nishad was never the one to doubt him. "Sarvesh bhai will go past 2.30 sooner or later. He's destined to," he had said then.</p>.<p>Three weeks later, Sarvesh returned to Bengaluru for the Indian Athletics Series 1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The result improved only marginally to 2.23, still well below the standards he had set for himself.</p>.<p>Questions began to surface over whether the 31-year-old Maharashtrian had already peaked. But his coach Jithin Thomas urged patience. "Performance dips initially when there's a change in technique. Follow the process, trust it, and we'll eventually get there," he told his ward.</p>.<p>That faith began to pay off at the final trials for the Commonwealth Games, Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when Sarvesh soared to 2.28 and came agonisingly close to 2.30, narrowly missing on his second attempt. The signs were unmistakable now.</p>.<p>He had a crack at it in the next opportunity at the National Inter-State Championships, where conditions played their part. An evening monsoon shower significantly reduced the humidity while the temperature remained warm enough for optimum muscle activation. Clearing the Asian Games qualification mark of 2.19 became little more than a footnote as a confident Sarvesh raised the bar to 2.31.</p>.<p>"I remembered what my coach had told me that if I crossed the mark, I would forever be remembered as the first Indian man to clear 2.30m. That gave me an adrenaline rush, and after that everything fell into place," Sarvesh told DH.</p>.<p>The significance of the mark is difficult to overstate as a jump of 2.31 would have placed him in medal contention at both the most recent World indoor and outdoor Championships. The 2023 Asian Championships silver medallist knows, though, that reproducing such performances on the biggest stage is what truly matters.</p>.<p>"Neeraj (Chopra) bhai showed us that your best performances have to come at the biggest tournaments because that's where they really count. That's what I want to do next," he said.</p>.<p>His ambitions were evident moments after rewriting Indian athletics history as Sarvesh immediately asked for the bar to be raised to 2.35. After two unsuccessful attempts, he called it a day, knowing there was still work to be done before he could conquer the next milestone.</p>