Two India pairs cruise into mixed doubles quarterfinals in squash

Two Indian pairs advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles squash competition with dominant wins over their respective opponents in the pool matches at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

In a Pool A match, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sidhu breezed past Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0 (11-5 11-5), while Anahat Singh teamed up with Abhay Singh to beat Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang in 2-0 (11-10 11-8) in Pool D.