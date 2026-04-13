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Two indigenous Indian sports and cricket, hockey definitely at 2030 CWG: Mansukh Mandaviya

The delegation met Mandaviya on Friday and discussed time-lines to ensure efficient delivery' and legacy planning for optimum utilisation of infrastructure after the Games.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:42 IST
Sports NewsMansukh MandaviyaCommonwealth Games

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