UAE to host Club World Cup in early 2022

Japan was originally scheduled to stage the tournament in December this year but withdrew last month due to the Covid-19 situation in the country

  Oct 20 2021
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 21:29 ist
The annual competition brings together the champions from the six global confederations. Credit: Pixabay

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host this season's Club World Cup in early 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

Japan was originally scheduled to stage the tournament in December this year but withdrew last month due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

FIFA last year chose Japan as host for a traditional seven-club event after an expanded 24-team tournament, originally scheduled for China in June 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic.

The annual competition brings together the champions from the six global confederations.

