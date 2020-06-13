Udupi girl takes cover drive shot; video goes viral

Udupi girl's cover drive shot video goes viral on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 13 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 13:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The cover drive shot of a girl while playing cricket in the courtyard of her house in Karkala of Udupi district has gone viral on social media and has received appreciation from cricket lovers.

The ESPNcricinfo has also retweeted the video clip captured by Ranjith Poojary.

"Stepping out to the leg side and smashing it through the covers. Now, where have we seen that before?" ESPNcricinfo said while retweeting the video. 

The girl who struck cover drive is Jyothi Poojary from Kervashe in Karkala. She was seen playing cricket with her family members during her free time. The video has 372 retweets and 2.4K likes so far.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Udupi
Cricket
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

 