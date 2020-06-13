Udupi girl's cover drive shot video goes viral on social media

The cover drive shot of a girl while playing cricket in the courtyard of her house in Karkala of Udupi district has gone viral on social media and has received appreciation from cricket lovers.
The ESPNcricinfo has also retweeted the video clip captured by Ranjith Poojary.
"Stepping out to the leg side and smashing it through the covers. Now, where have we seen that before?" ESPNcricinfo said while retweeting the video.
Stepping out to the leg side and smashing it through the covers. Now, where have we seen that before?
(#Yourshots 🎥 by Ranjith Poojary) pic.twitter.com/arKZW1zw9P
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 11, 2020
The girl who struck cover drive is Jyothi Poojary from Kervashe in Karkala. She was seen playing cricket with her family members during her free time. The video has 372 retweets and 2.4K likes so far.
