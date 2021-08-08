US women win first Volleyball gold medal against Brazil

US women team win first gold medal against South American rival in Volleyball

The US women's team has in the past won three silver and two bronze medals in the event

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 08 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 15:23 ist
USA players celebrate their victory in the women's gold medal volleyball match between Brazil and USA in Tokyo Games. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States' dream of winning a first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball became a reality on Sunday, when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games, with the South American rival taking the silver medal.

US opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21 25-20 25-14, several hours before the Olympics' closing ceremony.

Drews and others have filled in for injured ace spiker Jordan Thompson, who did not take part in the match due to an ankle injury.

Earlier, Rio silver medallists and world champions Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the bronze match to take their second Olympic medal in volleyball at the Games.

