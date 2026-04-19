<p>Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored with a header in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time on Sunday to snatch a 2-1 Premier League win in the first Merseyside derby to be held at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium. </p> <p>Playing in his final derby ahead of his planned departure from Liverpool in the summer, Mohamed Salah stamped his mark on the game in the 29th minute as Everton gave the ball away cheaply and Cody Gakpo picked out the Egyptian in the box, and he calmly fired home past Jordan Pickford to break the deadlock. </p>.Everton's Thierno Barry puts dent in Aston Villa's title hopes.<p>Beto brought Everton roaring back early in the second half by bundling the ball home from close range nine minutes after the break, but Van Dijk's late header from a corner meant the visitors snatched all three points. </p> <p>The result leaves Liverpool fifth in the standings on 55 points, three behind Aston Villa with five games left to play. Everton are 10th on 47 points. </p>