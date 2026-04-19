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Van Dijk scores late winner to snatch 2-1 derby win over Everton

The result leaves Liverpool fifth in the standings on 55 points, ​three behind Aston Villa with ​five games left ​to play.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:29 IST
Sports NewsLiverpool FCeverton

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