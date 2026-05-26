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Homesports

Vincent Keymer: The calm challenger who pushed Gukesh to the edge

Keymer not only outplayed Gukesh for long phases but also managed to unsettle the usually ice-cool Indian before eventually losing in the Armageddon tiebreak.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:00 IST
sportsChessD Gukesh

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