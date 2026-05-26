Vincent Keymer: The calm challenger who pushed Gukesh to the edge

<p>Oslo: For Vincent Keymer, the match against world champion <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gukesh">D. Gukesh</a> at Norway Chess may have ended in disappointment, but the young German displayed something far more significant in the narrow defeat: proof that he belongs among the elite.</p><p>In a gripping opening-round battle that stretched 144 moves, the 21-year-old Keymer not only outplayed Gukesh for long phases but also managed to unsettle the usually ice-cool Indian before eventually losing in the Armageddon tiebreak after a hard-fought classical draw.</p>.<p>Mentored by Hungarian great Peter Leko -- famed for his rock-solid defence and elite endgame technique -- Keymer mirrored those very traits with his precision and composure in Oslo.</p><p>For the youngster from a family of musicians, the defeat may not have sounded pleasant, but Keymer continues to evolve with every tournament. After narrowly missing out on qualification for the Candidates, he bounced back in style by winning the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest before flying into Oslo.</p><p>Keymer admitted that missing the Candidates "really hurts", but said the disappointment has only strengthened his resolve.</p><p>"Well, the past one and a half years were great for me. I got a lot of rating points, had many big tournament wins. Of course, missing out on Candidates was something that hurt. It wasn't easy, especially since I was quite close.</p><p>"But, you know, having had so many good results, that was kind of consoling and I still think I'm quite young. I hopefully have a few more chances to qualify and that's what I'm working on now," he said during an interaction here.</p><p>Among the young players tipped to dominate the future of world chess alongside Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa are Javokhir Sindarov and Keymer himself. Given the German's grounding under Leko, it is only a matter of time before he establishes himself further.</p><p>Keymer, currently ranked sixth in the world, said chess remains "central" to his life, but stressed that he does not define his personality through the game in the way many associate with world champions such as Magnus Carlsen or Gukesh.</p><p>"I don't think I can compare my situation with theirs. I mean, having that title and that responsibility must be special and different from not having it. But, of course, it's similar. We have the same profession, we play similar tournaments and, of course, also for me, chess is a very, very central part of my life.</p><p>"And, of course, the way that I perform and how my tournaments go affect my life," he added.</p>.Gukesh's slip in form concerning.<p>Being ambitious also brings pressure and responsibility, something Keymer accepts as part of elite chess.</p><p>"I mean, it's a lot of work, of course. And to a certain degree, you have a responsibility because at the end of the day, you should make sure everything is well checked because it might decide the world championship match.</p><p>"So, of course, there's this little extra pressure. But I think that's also nice because you go a bit deeper than usual," he said.</p><p>Asked whether he draws lessons from the journeys of other successful players, Keymer said every player's path is unique.</p><p>"It's difficult to say, but every player is different. Seeing how somebody works and what he needs gives a new perspective. And I think getting new perspectives is always helpful for maybe adding something new to your playstyle."</p><p>With Magnus Carlsen recently saying that he has left it to younger players to chase his No. 1 ranking and five world titles, Keymer said the Norwegian still remains the benchmark.</p><p>"I mean, we are trying. It's not for lack of trying, of course. It's very difficult. Even though he clearly is not as determined to keep his number one spot as maybe some time ago, he still is a tremendous player.</p><p>"And, you know, we are all working on improving. To be honest, I'm not thinking too much about what it means for results or rating. I believe that if you work well and you're improving, that comes naturally," he concluded.</p>