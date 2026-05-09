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Vinesh Phogat accused of doping, indiscipline; WFI declares her ineligible to compete till June 26

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist has been order to provide an explanation on four broad charges.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:28 IST
Sports NewsWFIVINESH PHOGATWrestling

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