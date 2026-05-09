<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wfi"> Wrestling Federation of India</a> (WFI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to ace-wrester <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinesh%20phogat">Vinesh Phogat</a>, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping violations. </p><p>The federation declared her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26, 2026 for failing to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.</p><p>The 15-page notice alleged that Vinesh's conduct had brought national embarrassment, damaged the image of Indian wrestling and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.</p>.WFI reiterates eligibility criteria, Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games 2026 hopes end.<p>The Commonwealth Games gold medalist has been order to provide an explanation on four broad charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.</p><p>With the suspension, Vinesh will miss the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12, which was supposed to be her comeback event.</p><p>"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.</p><p>Vinesh has 14 days to respond to the notice.</p>