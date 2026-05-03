<p>Bengaluru: Decorated wrestler <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/vinesh-phogat">Vinesh Phogat</a>, who is all set to make a comeback post her U-turn from retirement last year, said on Sunday that the Indian government should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her team members at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">UP</a>.</p>.<p>Releasing a video on her official handle on X, the 31-year-old wrestler also raised concerns of "biased officiating" by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wrestlers-federation-of-india">Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)</a> referees.</p>.<p>Raising the red flags, she said, the venue of the tournament has a strong influence of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brij-bhushan-sharan-singh">Brij Bhushan Saran Singh</a>, the former WFI president. The event will be held from May 10-12, with women's competitions scheduled on the final day.</p>.<p>"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team, or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh, who will be competing in the 57 kg category, said.</p>.<p>The two-time World Championships medallist also urged the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.</p>.<p>"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij Bhushan's) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," claimed Vinesh, who is also a sitting MLA from Julana, Haryana.</p>.<p>Brij Bhushan, whose tenure as WFI chief ended following the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by the elite wrestlers back in a well-documented scandal in 2023, served as a six-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> MP from Gonda, Balarampur and Kaisergunj constituencies in UP from 1991 to 2024 (including five tenures with the BJP).</p>.'I am one of the six victims': Vinesh Phogat reveals she is a complainant in Brij Bhushan Case.<p>His elder son, Karan Bhushan, is currently the MP from Kaisergunj, while his younger son, Prateek, is the incumbent MLA from Gonda.</p>.<p>Vinesh also revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan during the wrestlers' protest against WFI.</p>.<p>Invoking the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court's</a> guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Vinesh said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.</p>.<p>"I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me. I doubt if I will be able to give my 100% in that environment," she said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh is the current WFI chief and is considered a close ally of Brij Bhushan.</p>.<p>Vinesh, who skipped the National Championships last year post her return, is in all likelihood out of the Asian Games as the ongoing selection criteria permits entry to only the Nationals medallists for the final trials.</p>