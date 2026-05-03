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Vinesh Phogat fears hostile tournament conditions in Gonda

The two-time World Championships medallist also urged the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewssportsBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghWrestling Federation of IndiaWrestling

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