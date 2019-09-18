Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal. 

