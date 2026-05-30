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Homesports

Vinesh Phogat's stunning comeback propels her to the semis at Asian Games trials

Her opponent Nishu had a massive 5-0 lead and almost pinned the star grappler in the first period after a sensational four-point throw, but Phogat survived.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 11:17 IST
sportsSports NewsVINESH PHOGATWrestlingAsian Games

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