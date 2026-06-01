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Homesports

Virat Kohli reinvents his T20 game with change in mindset and pushing from 'super young' players

The kind of team that RCB management put on the park during the last two seasons has made the difference, feels Kohli.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 04:09 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCSKT20Mumbai IndiansGujarat TitansRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

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