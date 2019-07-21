Vivek Kohli named Commonwealth TT Federation chairman

India's Vivek Kohli and M P Singh have been elected as chairman and secretary general respectively of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF).

The elections were held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, close to the venue of the Commonwealth Championships taking place in Cuttack.

Stag chief Kohli defeated incumbent Alan Ransome of England, who both secured 22 and six votes respectively.

MP Singh, who is secretary general at Table Tennis Federation of India (TTF), was unanimously elected as secretary general of CTTF.

The CTTF president's post is already held by TTFI chief Dushyant Chautala.

It is for the first time that all the three positions in CTTF are held by Indians. 

