War gives Palestinian Olympians a new role: Athlete-diplomats

Almasri is part of a contingent drawn not only from the West Bank but also from the Palestinian diaspora. Almasri, for example, was born and raised in the United States to parents from Nablus, another West Bank city, and started competing for the Palestinian team only last year. Valerie Tarazi, a swimmer who carried the Palestinian flag at the opening ceremony, is from the Chicago area but said her family was one of the oldest Palestinian Christian families and could trace its history in Gaza to the year 400.