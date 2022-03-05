Warne had chest pain, health issues prior to death: Thai police

Shane Warne had chest pain before death: Thai police

  • Mar 05 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 19:36 ist
Police investigators work at the villa on Koh Samui, where Australian cricketer Shane Warne was staying at the time of his death, in Surat Thani Province, Thailand. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues, a Thai police official said on Saturday, citing information from Warne's family.

Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart".

He said the Australian's body would be transferred to Surat Thani on the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. Yuttana declined to comment when asked of the likely cause of death.

