Was busy winning gold medals: Pankaj Advani tells RJ

India's 21-time World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani recently watched the widely debated Bollywood flick 'Kabir Singh.'

How do we know that? Because Advani took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the Shahid Kapoor-starrer:

Watched Kabir Singh on @NetflixIndia .. Awesome performance @shahidkapoor 👏 loved the intensity! A must watch — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) October 1, 2019

While the tweet caught Kapoor's attention who thanked the snooker player, it also caught the curiosity of RJ Raunac, a radio jockey with the Red FM.

"Why so late(?)" asked an amazed Raunac, referring to the fact that the film was released over three months ago.

Advani's sharp response is what won over Twitterattis.

This is what he said:

I was slightly busy winning a few Gold Medals for India 😉🙌 https://t.co/iafpxSWP82 — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) October 1, 2019

Too good ☺️ Proud of you 🤓 — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) October 1, 2019

Class — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 1, 2019

Ek no... Kadak reply 🤘🤘🤘😄😄😄 — Umesh Aghav (@ulaghav) October 1, 2019

While RJ Raunac didn't see that reply coming, he couldn't help but appreciate Advani's laurels.

Epic 🙌🏻💪🏻😂 The movie struck gold at Box Office but your Gold is worth more brother. Glad that you were busy in bringing laurels to the country. We are all proud of you lifting world title for India in Mandalay. Keep Rocking 🤘❣️ https://t.co/GwrLu4pLyV — RJ Raunac (@rjraunac) October 1, 2019

Pankaj Advani - 1, RJ Raunac - 0.