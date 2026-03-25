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Was money credited to athletes without releasing the official list?

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) are yet to release the official list of the 60 sportspersons identified for the project.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:45 IST
sportsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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