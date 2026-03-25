<p>Bengaluru: Two days after one of India's top female sprinters <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/athletics/dear-diary-helping-sprinter-sneha-ss-slay-it-on-the-fast-lane-3760092">Sneha SS</a> and her state-mate and 400m hurdler Yashas P made their displeasure public for being ignored for Karnataka government's 'Target Olympic Medal' scheme, it has come to light that the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) are yet to release the official list of the 60 sportspersons identified for the project.</p>.<p>When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led state government launched the scheme last year to support deserving Karnataka athletes in their endeavour to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the DYES were to invite applications and identify 60 candidates who would be eligible for Rs 10 lakh each every year for three straight years. </p>.<p>However, the disgruntled athletes claim that their multiple requests for the list to verify the names of the selected athletes and the reason for their exclusion have fallen on deaf ears.</p>.<p>Furthermore, there is no information about the names of the members who were part of the committee responsible for going through all the applications and finalising the list of eligible athletes across sports for the scheme. </p>.<p>Releasing lakhs of amount granted to athletes without providing the final official list raises serious questions over the functioning of the DYES.</p>.<p>DH contacted Chethan R, commissioner DYES and Naveen Raj Singh, principal secretary to government -- helming the state's sports body -- but they refused to offer any clarification on the matter, citing their current engagements. Chethan, an IPS officer, said he was busy with election duty in West Bengal while Naveen, an IAS officer, said he was caught up with work at the ongoing assembly session in Vidhana Soudha, respectively.</p>